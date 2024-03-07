Peterson Wealth Management Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,139,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,860,000 after purchasing an additional 455,009 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61.5% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 180,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,982 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,000. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

