Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,482 shares.The stock last traded at $11.09 and had previously closed at $11.79.

Pharming Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

