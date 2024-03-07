Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAHC. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $533.83 million, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,873,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 520,697 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $3,877,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.