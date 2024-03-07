Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.82%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

