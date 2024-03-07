Piper Sandler Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $2.25

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.32.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.