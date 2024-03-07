Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 124.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

