Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. Research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,438 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,120 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

