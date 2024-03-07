Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Plug Power from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.20.

PLUG opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after purchasing an additional 283,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $97,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

