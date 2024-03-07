PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,575 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $80.95 on Thursday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

