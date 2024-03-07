PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,503 Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the third quarter worth $1,422,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ROE opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

