PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ASR opened at $294.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $317.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASR. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

