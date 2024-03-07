PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

