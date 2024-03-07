PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 379.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

