PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

