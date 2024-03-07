PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,181 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 1,328.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AESI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,316 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,941,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,263,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

NYSE AESI opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

