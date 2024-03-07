PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 718 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Yandex by 61.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128,652 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

