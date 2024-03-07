PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,289 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

AIRC stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.