PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banc of California by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Banc of California Stock Down 1.4 %

BANC stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $855.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

