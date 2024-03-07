Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Premier Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 156.20 ($1.98) on Wednesday. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colin R. Day acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($97,728.14). Corporate insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

