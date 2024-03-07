Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 137.53% from the company’s previous close.

PRME has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

