Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Progress Software worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

