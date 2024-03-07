Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.93. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

