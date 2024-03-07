PropertyGuru Group’s (PGRU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

Shares of PropertyGuru Group stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. PropertyGuru Group has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $513.75 million, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

About PropertyGuru Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.