ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $10.62

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.85. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 38,167,192 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

