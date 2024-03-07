ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $10.62

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.85. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 38,167,192 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
