PROS’s (PRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE:PRO opened at $35.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.20. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,347,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PROS by 28.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PROS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PROS by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

