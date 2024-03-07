Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.85

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $14.20. Provident Financial shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 3,980 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $98.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

