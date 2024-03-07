Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $34,721.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

