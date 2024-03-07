Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 699,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,455 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 396,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,156 shares of company stock worth $6,034,859. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.