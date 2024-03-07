Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 2,370 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.65. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $58.20.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.15%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

