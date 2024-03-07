Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.7 %
PNW stock opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00.
Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
