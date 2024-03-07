Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

PNW stock opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.