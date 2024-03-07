Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 302,105 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.23% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.