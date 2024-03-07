Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

