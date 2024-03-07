Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 932,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 563,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1,608.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 495,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $932,692.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,791,923 shares in the company, valued at $109,889,928.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,708 shares of company stock worth $14,262,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

