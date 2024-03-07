Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.22% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 155.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 137,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE SCM opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $307.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17.
Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on SCM. StockNews.com lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
