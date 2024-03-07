Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.22% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 155.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 137,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SCM opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $307.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCM. StockNews.com lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.