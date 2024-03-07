Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 21,942 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,942 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. FMR LLC increased its position in PROS by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,334 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PROS by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 981,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 431,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

