Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 5,089 Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $12,607,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 187.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Standex International by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Standex International by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Up 2.1 %

Standex International stock opened at $179.43 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.05.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,186.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SXI

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.