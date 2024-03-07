Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 818.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 305,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of LMAT opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,714 shares of company stock worth $8,224,237. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

