Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.48% of Heritage Global worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HGBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 82.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Global by 101.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Global by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.31.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

