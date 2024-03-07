Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 205.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,090,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,753,000 after acquiring an additional 279,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111,793 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 102,463 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 88.42%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

