Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $569,000 Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.41% of First Internet Bancorp worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INBK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

INBK stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.71.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

