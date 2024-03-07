Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $577,000 Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BankUnited by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

