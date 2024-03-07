Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $620,000 Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.24% of Park-Ohio worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 948,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 380,560 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $60,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,580. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 6.9 %

Park-Ohio stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $315.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.23. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.45 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Park-Ohio Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

