Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $727,000 Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 644.3% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 66,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 57,791 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 92.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 462,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 221,917 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.19 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,229 shares of company stock worth $8,879,618. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

