Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $755,000 Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Spire were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

