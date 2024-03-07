Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of PDF Solutions worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4,998.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 84,977 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,356,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 151.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $52,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $52,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $740,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $400,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 487.29 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

