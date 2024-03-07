Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,426 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

eBay Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

