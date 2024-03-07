Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $563,000 in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acushnet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,806,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after buying an additional 144,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acushnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after buying an additional 101,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Acushnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $70.10.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

