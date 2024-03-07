Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $627,000 in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.14% of Karat Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,937,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Karat Packaging Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KRT stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.