Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $634,000 in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.82. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Mizuho cut Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

