Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $643,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Dril-Quip as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 65.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $769.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,237.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on DRQ

Insider Buying and Selling at Dril-Quip

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $32,380.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.